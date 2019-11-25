Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in a moment of expressing his admiration for actors like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt announced that the latter is getting married soon.

Vijay was part of Film Companion’s Actors Adda that was to celebrate 100 greatest performances of the decade.

Actors who were present included Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Sethupathi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parvathy, among Alia, Deepika and Deverakonda.

As Anupama asked all about the people they drew inspirations from, Vijay stated that he loved most of them who were then present at the round table, further revealing that he loved Deepika and Alia. While one had gotten married, he said after pointing to Deepika, who interjected and said with respect to Alia,” She is getting married,” to which Alia said, “Excuse me! Why did you make that declaration?”

The Piku actress later took her words back and said, “Guyz, I made that up.”

Whether the news is true or not, rumours and small moments here and there have confirmed the relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at numerous times.

Both have also been snapped together numerous times dining and vacationing together.

After Alia featured in an advertisement for a wedding brand, much like how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli did before they got married, reports of their wedding are flying about even more.

On the work front, they will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy among many others.