Its vacay time for Alia Bhatt. After the actor wrapped up father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 Ooty schedule, she decided to visit one of her bucket list destinations, Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old shared a picture of herself from a sunshine morning in Los Angeles that has been winning hearts on social media.

Dressed in a pastel-dotted dress with a blue sling bag and white sunglasses, she is photographed as she flicks her hair and looks back into the camera.

She also completes the look with a pair of golden stilettoes.

Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania commented on Alia’s picture with a heart emoji.

Her best friend who is soon to make her Bollywood debut, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, also commented on Bhatt’s picture with “Kk”.

Soni Razdan also gave heart emojis to her daughter’s picture.

View this post on Instagram 🧚‍♂️ A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 4, 2019 at 4:10pm PST

On the work front, Alia will soon be resuming the shoot of Brahmastra, Pinkvilla reported.

Brahmastra also features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Being helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is slated to release in the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, Sadak 2 is also in the making and marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to filmmaking after two decades.

Sadak 2 also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead.