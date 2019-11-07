Alia Bhatt is basking in the LA sun. The Highway actor, who is on a vacation in Los Angeles, has been sharing glimpses from her looks there.

In a recent picture that she shared on social media, Alia is seen dressed in a red pant-suit with a white undershirt.

She is seen alongside a friend and captioned her picture, “potato & leek.”

Earlier, the actor had announced her arrival in the US with a printed pastel dress that won hearts all across.

The 26-year-old is taking in the detox after hectic film schedules of Sadak 2 and Brahmastra.

Sadak 2 is being helmed by her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. It will star Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

The film also marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to the director’s chair after two decades.

On the other hand, Alia will return to India to resume shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that has been in the making for the last couple of years now.

Brahmastra has an ensemble cast, including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.

While Brahmastra is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020, Sadak 2 will also release on 10 July 2020.

View this post on Instagram potato & leek 🍵 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:08pm PST