After rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding flew afar post Deepika Padukone’s accidental announcement and retracting of the marriage statement, the couple was spotted in Manali for their Brahmastra schedule.

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus that has been in the making for quite some time now.

Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others, Brahmastra is touted to be superhero film which will be deeply rooted in Indian mythology.

Alia and Ranbir were snapped in Manali sporting ethnic Pahari caps and gamchas.

The Highway actor is seen in a blue-white track-suit while Ranbir compliments her attire with similar wear in black.

Principal photography of Brahmastra began in Bulgaria in February 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly make a guest appearance in the film which is to become a fantasy trilogy.

Produced by Dharma Productions by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is slated to release in 2020.