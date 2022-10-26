Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Alia Bhatt pens down a heartfelt note for mother Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt pens down a heartfelt note for mother Soni Razdan

Actress Alia Bhatt took it to her social media and penned down a heartfelt note wishing her mother Soni Razdan on her birthday.

SNS | New Delhi | October 26, 2022 1:29 pm

Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, bollywood update, entertainment news

(Instagram / @aliaabhatt)

Actress Alia Bhatt took it to her social media and penned down a heartfelt note wishing her mother Soni Razdan on her birthday.

Alia Bhatt wrote, “happy birthday to the most incredible human – my safest place – the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today .. ☀️☀️☀️☀️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

She continued the note as, “I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family – you’re the the anchor of our lives .. no amount of love you’s ever be enough ma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

On work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial movie, ‘Brahmastra’, with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Diwali pooja with husband Nick Jonas
Cheers to the first Diwali of the newly wedded B-Town Couple
Diwali Celebration in Kapoor Family Style