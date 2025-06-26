Ali Fazal teases ‘Mirzapur’ movie twist, confirms final season is being written

The Mirzapur universe is expanding, and actor Ali Fazal couldn’t be more thrilled. Known for his role as Guddu Pandit in the gritty crime thriller, Fazal recently confirmed that a ‘Mirzapur’ film is officially on the cards. In a candid chat with Hindi Rush, the actor shared updates on both the series and the highly anticipated big-screen adaptation.

The announcement of a ‘Mirzapur’ movie came hot on the heels of the third season’s release in 2024, and according to Ali Fazal, this isn’t just another extension, it’s something fresh.

“We are all very excited and the original cast is coming back for it,” he said, unable to hide his enthusiasm. “Just last week, I heard the script. It’s very nice. It’s going to be a big surprise for everyone.”

While Fazal didn’t drop any names just yet, he did promise that the official cast list will be revealed soon. But he was quick to clarify one thing, this won’t be a simple series-to-film jump. Citing ‘Peaky Blinders’ as an example, Ali hinted that the ‘Mirzapur’ film would follow a similar trajectory, taking the story to the big screen in a new and unexpected way.

“There’s a unique concept to it. It’s not like just picking up from where the show left off,” he teased, without revealing too much.

Meanwhile, ‘Mirzapur’ the series might be heading toward its conclusion. “The next season is still being written. I don’t know… but it will probably be the last one,” he admitted.

Beyond just plot points and cast hints, Ali also took a moment to reflect on how content on OTT platforms has evolved. He noted how earlier shows were filled with gratuitous violence, explicit language, and sexual content.

“When it was new, people were just abusing in all the OTT shows. All the OTT shows were just about crass language and sex, it was heightened, I think. It just felt like people were venting,” he said. “But slowly, everything has been normalised.”

He also emphasized that with the freedom that OTT brings, there comes a need for responsibility. “If you are on OTT or elsewhere, the responsibility is on you. Responsible viewing, responsible making, however you define that,” Ali added.

The ‘Mirzapur’ series, which first dropped in 2018, has grown into one of India’s most talked-about web series. With its blend of crime, politics, and power plays in the heartland, the show has carved out a loyal fanbase. The ensemble cast has received praises for its powerful performances and layered storytelling.

As for the movie, fans are already buzzing with questions: Will characters who died on the show be resurrected? What timeline will the film follow? Will it serve as a continuation, a spin-off, or a completely new narrative?

Though there’s no official release date yet, the ‘Mirzapur’ film is likely to hit theatres sometime in 2026.