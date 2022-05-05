Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ trailer to be out on May 9

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starring Prithviraj’s trailer will be unveiled on Monday, May 9. Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Bachchhan Paandey, whereas Manushi Chhillar will be making her debut in Bollywood with Prithviraj.

The much-anticipated film is all set to release on June 3 now, after many delays caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The trailer of the film will be launched on Monday, May 9, at a launch event in Mumbai.

According to sources, Manushi Chhillar and director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi will grace the trailer launch. Since it’s a grand film, the producers – Yash Raj Films (YRF) – have decided to have a grand event for the unveiling of the trailer as well. It’ll surely be one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Fans are looking forward to Prithviraj and this news will surely get them all excited.

Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of King Prithviraj Chauhan who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Akshay recently completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry and YRF celebrated the actor’s special milestone by creating a new Prithviraj poster. The new poster features every single film that Akshay has been a part of! The team caught Akshay by surprise with this poster unveiling activity and he was deeply overwhelmed by the gesture.

Celebrating @akshaykumar and his 30 years of incredible cinema! Watch the unveiling video NOW! Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/KfvkkyCKZR — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 4, 2022

Celebrating @akshaykumar‘s glorious 30 years in cinema. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/3jSP7BxCwr — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 4, 2022

Akshay Kumar retweeted the video and said, “It didn’t even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema. It’s fascinating that 30 years have passed since my first film Saugandh! The first shot of my film career was at Ooty and it was an action shot! Thank you very much for this gesture. This is really special.”

30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June. https://t.co/nEpxCkPSq3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 4, 2022

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar.

Here is the official teaser: