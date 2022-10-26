Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Ram Setu’ gross Rs 15 crore on opening day

Ram Setu, the most recent film from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, debuted to a Rs 15 crore opening day gross.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the film’s producers claimed that its first day of sales brought in Rs 15.25 crore.

In the Abhishek Sharma-helmed film, Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushratt Bharuccha also appear.

Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), an atheist archaeologist who became a believer, is the protagonist of the film “Ram Setu.” He faces a race against time to establish the veracity of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces demolish this important piece of Indian history.

Ram Setu is a production of Abundantia Entertainment and is presented by Prime Video in collaboration with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions.

The movie’s producers include Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Creative Producer), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), and Prime Video.

(Inputs from IANS)