After making fans laugh with his last comedy-drama Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar is all set to amaze the audience by taking them back to the ’80s with his next film Bell Bottom. The actor has collaborated with Vashu Bhagnani for the very first time.

Directed by Ranjit M, the film will follow the story of one of India’s forgotten heroes, and the flick is slated to go on floors mid next year.

On Sunday, the Khiladi actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the news. He shared an intriguing poster of the film.

In the poster, the Rustom actor can be seen in a brown blazer and pant along with dark shades and big moustache which will surely give those spy vibes. He can be seen sitting on a red vintage car with a flight taking off behind him amid all darkness and cloudy weather.

Alongside the poster, Akshay wrote, “Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January 2021 (sic)”.

Seeing the poster, the film seems to be a thriller-suspense one.

The film will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

On the work front, Akshay is currently awaiting for the release of his next film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Laxmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi.

Bell Bottom is set to release on January 22, 2021.