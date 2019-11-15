After it was announced that Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 pageant winner, has joined the Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj as the female lead, the film’s puja ceremony was conducted.

On Friday, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of the entire team performing the puja ceremony before the filming for the movie begins.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Here’s to auspicious beginnings Stepping into the world of #Prithviraj. In theatres #Diwali2020! Need your love and best wishes as always. @manushi_chhillar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf.”

Manushi Chillar will be essaying the role of Sanyogita, wife of the 12th-century Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.

Yash Raj Films banner which is producing the period drama announced Manushi’s entry into the project on their official Instagram handle.

They wrote, “Presenting the [email protected]_chhillar as the ethereal beauty, princess Sanyogita. She debuts opposite superstar @akshaykumar in YRF’s first and biggest historical film #Prithviraj directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @prithvirajmovie.”

Prithviraj was first announced on Akshay Kumar’s birthday, 9th September 2019.

“It is truly an honor that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propogate the values that Indians lived by,” the actor had then said.

Prithviraj is being helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will revolve around the First Battle fo Tarain led by Chauhan.

Akshay is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film Good Newwz, posters of which were revealed today.

Good Newwz also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and is slated to release on 27 December 2019.