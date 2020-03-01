Actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani completed the final shoot schedule of their film “Laxmmi Bomb” on Sunday.

Kiara took to her Instagram account to share a photograph from the last day of the sets. In the image, Akshay is seen posing along with the team.

The picture was shared by the film’s producer Shabinaa Khan, which was also reshared by the actress.

Shabinaa wrote: “Its a wrap up on Laxmmi Bomb. Missed you Kiara Advani. See you in cinemas on may 22, 2020.”

Remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy “Muni 2: Kanchana“, “Laxmmi Bomb” revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who get possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life.

The Tamil film featured R Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles.