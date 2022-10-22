Akshay Kumar helps ‘Ram Setu’ team to design action scenes

The Abhishek Sharma-directed action-adventure movie “Ram Setu,” which is billed as being unique, will star Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The actor collaborated with Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh, two action experts, to plan and choreograph the movie’s action sequences.

The actor plays an archaeologist in the movie who is tasked with defending Ram Setu from evil forces. He faces a number of difficulties along the way.

According to a source close to the film: “He would be on the set and improvise the stunts for a better impact. There’s a prolonged action sequence set in Afghanistan, which has been partly choreographed by Akshay himself. Another scene that he improvised throughout the shoot was the motorboat chase sequence. With his experience, he would always sit down with Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh to elevate the scenes further.

“There have been instances when he performed the stunts before the shoot as a part of test and safety check.”

Producer Vikram Malhotra, who has previously collaborated with Akshay on several films, insists that the action sequences in Afghanistan and on a boat are two of the film’s standout features. Working with such a group of people makes Abhishek Sharma grateful.

He stated: “For me, it was the best of both worlds because I had two of the best action directors—Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh—and I also had a man who is regarded as the national embodiment of action.

Added him: “The task at hand required us to develop a novel type of action, one that does not revolve around traditional fight scenes but rather makes use of the environment and the world at your disposal to practise magic.”

Ram Setu will release on 25 October 2022.