Akshay Kumar enters with Samantha Prabhu at Koffee With Karan

Samantha Prabhu is ruling the country with her unmatched talent and magnificent beauty. While her mysterious attraction is the most magical thing about her, the actress has truly shined as the ‘Number one Female star’ of India and Karan Johar agrees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Making her debut on the most known and famous talk show Koffee With Karan, Samantha will soon be seen joining Akshay Kumar on the couch.

Recently the promo of their episode dropped where Khiladi Kumar made an entry carrying the actress in her arms, as Karan went on to tell Akshay that ‘you are carrying the number one female star on your number one shoulders’. To which the witty actress replied in a funny way ‘I am not complaining. Having been studded with a lot of fun elements, it would be interesting to see what more the show will unplug about Samantha’s personal side.

After an intense outing as Raji, the role of an antagonist for The Family Man 2 to stealing the hearts of the nation with her hot and sensual dance number ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ in Pushpa: The Rise, the actress soon became a force to reckon with countrywide and her popularity only grew more and more in the coming months with rumors of different films for her always making rounds. She has also been crowned the Most Popular Female Star of India in a report recently as well.

Her fans are eagerly waiting for her next announcements.