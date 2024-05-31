Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ teaser out

The much anticipated “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” teaser, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, finally released on Friday.

The romantic drama, releasing on July 5 in cinemas, also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in significant roles.

The movie promises to be an epic romantic drama with a musical love story which spans 23 years from 2000-2023.

Advertisement

Taking to their Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared the teaser where they wrote, “Dushman the hum hi apne…. #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser out now. In cinemas 5th July, 2024.”

The video opens with Ajay Devgn and Tabu hugging each other during Holi, with a monologue by Ajay Devgn in the background. The short video promises to be a heart-touching romantic drama.

The film was in the news for a long time and was constantly getting postponed. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film recently had an exclusive sneak-peek at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by renowned music director, M. M Kreem.

A Friday Filmworks Production, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in ‘Singham 3’ while Tabu was last seen in ‘The Crew’.