Ajay Devgn flexes his star power to promote ‘Kaushaljis vs Kaushal’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently took to social media to send his best wishes for the upcoming movie, “Kaushaljis vs Kaushal.”

Sharing the film’s trailer on his Instagram handle, the ‘Singham’ actor wrote, “Generations may clash, but love always finds a way! Get ready for a fun heartwarming journey of family, love, and laughter in Kaushaljis vs Kaushal, streaming this Friday, 21st February, only on @jiohotstar. Big congratulations to @seemapdesai and @paragdesai9 for bringing this beautiful story to life! Wishing the entire team all the best for the release!.”

On Monday, the makers of the forthcoming family drama released its trailer, giving a sneak peek into the film’s heartwarming narrative. Directed by Seemaa Desai and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Umesh Shukhla, Ashish Wagh, and Parag Desai under the production houses Jio Studios, Merry Go Round Studios, and Mumbai Talkeez, “Kaushaljis vs Kaushal” follows the journey of 27-year-old Yug Kaushal, who moves to Delhi, leaving behind his small-town roots in Kannauj.

In a statement, director Seemaa Desai shared, “Kaushaljis vs Kaushal is a heartfelt exploration of the generational gap between Gen X and Millennials. At its core, the film is a story about love, complicated yet beautiful. It’s about family, with all its imperfections and second chances. We often see love stories about young couples, but what about those who have been together for decades? This film takes a lighthearted yet poignant look at marriage and asks: what if love doesn’t have to fade, even after years of conflict? I trust that audiences will connect with the endearing characters, laugh, cry, and see a bit of their own families reflected on screen. It’s a reflective film made from the heart for the hearts.”

Speaking about the film, Ashutosh Rana, who plays a lead role in the movie, mentioned, “This film is a delightful take on relationships, love, and the modern complexities of marriage. Playing Mr. Kaushal was an absolute joy. He is a rare combination of an accountant who loves qawwali. It’s a character full of quirks, emotions, and humor, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness this unique family drama. What makes it even more special is that it’s coming to JioHotstar, bringing this laughter-filled rollercoaster straight to your screens. Get ready for a heartwarming, entertaining, and utterly relatable ride!”

“Kaushaljis vs Kaushal” also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Pavail Gulati, Isha Talwar, Brijendra Kala, and Grusha Kapoor. The movie will release on 21st February on JioHotstar.