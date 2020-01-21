After the massive success of Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the megastar has begun shooting for Rajamouli’s ambitious venture, RRR.

The official social media handle of the film shared the announcement on Twitter that read, “All of us are supercharged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today… Welcome Sir!”

Ajay is seen shaking hands with Rajamouli in the pictures posted alongside the post.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “#AjayDevgn begins filming for SS Rajamouli’s ambitious venture #RRR today… Stars #JrNTR, #RamCharan and #AliaBhatt. #RRRMovie.”

RRR is an upcoming period action film that stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody.

It is a fictional retelling of the lives of two Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

The film also marks South Indian cinema debut of actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Helmed by Baahubali director, Rajamouli, and produced by D. V. V. Danayya, RRR will now release in October 2020.

The date change was recently announced by analyst Taran Adarsh on social media.