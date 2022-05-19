Aishwarya at Cannes: Celebrating 20 years and her fashion evolution

Aishwarya at Cannes: Cannes film festival is one of the most popular and Significant film festivals in the world. Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities never miss a chance to attend this prestigious event. Bollywood divas have been serving some jaw-dropping and ultra-glam fashion looks every year on the red carpet.

One look which everyone waits for is the look of evergreen gorgeous Aishwarya Rai. She’s considered the most beautiful woman in the world and ever since her crowning as the Miss World 1994, there has been no turning back for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She represented India at a global level with that beauty pageant and her run as an international face from the subcontinent continues after twenty-five years.

Aishwarya debuted on the Cannes red carpet in 2002 when Devdas premiered on a global platform and her look in bright yellow saree had the world staring at this elegant dame. She then went on to attend the film festival every year and remained one of the most awaited celebrities on this international red carpet. Every she steals thousands of hearts with her glamours which also shows how her fashion has evolved so much and she has come a far long way.

From that bright yellow sari to the black floral dress which the actress wore in Cannes 2022, has over time proved that she is the Aishwarya Rai who can sizzle and slay every look.

Every year, the actress tried something new and awed the fashion mongers across the world. She pulled off some of the most elegant sarees through the years while keeping the fashion police at bay with her gorgeous gowns and custom-made couture.

She took the red carpet by storm in 2012 when she made an appearance after giving birth to her daughter, Aaradhya. She elegantly took the red carpet with unmatched confidence and proved to the world, that style, and glamour stop at nothing. Also, Aishwarya Rai is the first Indian actor to open the Cannes film festival (2005).

As this year’s Cannes Film Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, here’s glancing back at the sartorial journey of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she served unforgettable looks over the years that left a lasting impression.

Have a look at her some of her best looks to date:

2022 Exclusive of Aishwarya at Cannes: