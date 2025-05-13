After ‘India’s Got Latent’ uproar, Samay Raina plots comeback

Comedian Samay Raina is officially making his comeback—and he is not shying away from the drama.

After being caught in the middle of the controversy surrounding ‘India’s Got Latent’, Raina is stepping back into the spotlight with a brand-new international tour, covering Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

On Tuesday, the comic took to Instagram to break the news to his fans. He revealed that the tour kicks off in Cologne (Koln), Germany on June 5 and wraps up in Sydney on July 20.

But this isn’t just another round of laughs—Samay Raina hinted that this new material will take a more personal turn. And yes, he’s going to talk about ‘that’ controversy.

Calling it “the most testing time of my life,” he wrote in a story: “Makes for the best comedy. See you on the tour.”

It’s clear that Raina is ready to turn a difficult chapter into a punchline.

To build the hype further, Samay dropped a highlight reel from his recent US and Canada tour—a tour he continued to perform on even while headlines about the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy swirled around him.

The video shows him onstage, interacting with audiences, and soaking in applause, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

For the uninitiated, ‘India’s Got Latent’ became a lightning rod for backlash earlier this year. It started with a now-viral episode that featured creators like Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Raina himself.

The show was slammed for allegedly promoting obscenity and explicit content in a format that was available to general audiences on YouTube.

The fallout included an FIR and widespread online criticism, especially after Ranveer made comments that many found insensitive and inappropriate.