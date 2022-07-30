Adnan Sami’s ‘Alvida’ spreads it’s magic on the audience

It was only yesterday that Alvida, the much awaited track by Music Maestro Adnan Sami was released and undoubtedly it has once again left fans spellbound and is already a chartbuster. Fans are completely in love with the song and are all praise for the Sultan of Music Adnan Sami.

Alvida has been receiving love and appreciation since the day the teaser of the song was dropped. Sami is back with a music single after a gap of four years, and we reckon his voice will always be evergreen and closest to our hearts. The song features the singing sensation and actress Sarah Khatri. The song is a classic Adnan Sami track and has his signature gestures and style that we are in awe of.

Sami has cast his spell once again over the audiences with this melody and it is also said that this is his new avatar known as Adnan Sami 2.0 and he is going to surprise the audiences in the near future with some intriguing announcements.