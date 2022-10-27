Adivi Sesh’s Major makes it to the IFFI selection as a Hindi language film

Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ has been selected at IFFI as a Hindi language film. It has been critically acclaimed all over the nation alongside big box office. This film shows the life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. The movie has made it to the selection for the Indian Panaroma section for the 53rd IFFI.

‘Major’ was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. It’s very remarkable that it has been selected at IFFI for the Hindi version. Films like ‘RRR’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ among 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films have also been selected at IFFI in their respective categories, but it is noteworthy that ‘Major’ got selected as a completely Hindi film. Adivi Sesh is extremely ecstatic about this news.

Talking about how amazing he felt to get his movie chosen for the IFFI, he says, “It’s a very proud moment for me. At the time when I was informed that Major has been selected at IFFI for its Hindi category, it really made me happy and it was a surreal feeling. It’s a special moment for the entire team who have put their heart and soul into this film.”

Currently, in talks for remaking an Oscar-winning film, Adivi Sesh has various plans for his future projects. His films so far have been nothing but hits. We cannot wait to see what he has in store for us through his future endeavors. We know that whatever his future projects are, we are definitely not going to be disappointed.