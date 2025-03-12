Aditi Sharma secretly tied the knot with Abhineet Kaushik, now locked in divorce chaos

In a plot twist straight out of a TV serial, actress Aditi Sharma, known for her role in ‘Apollena’, is calling it quits on her marriage—just six months after secretly tying the knot with longtime partner Abhineet Kaushik!

The news came to light when Abhineet, accompanied by his lawyer Rakesh Shetty, spilled all the details about their hush-hush wedding and the messy fallout.

The couple got married on November 12, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at their Goregaon apartment. But why the secrecy? Well, Abhineet claims it was all Aditi’s idea!

“She was the one pushing for marriage for over a year and a half,” Abhineet alleged. “But once we did get married, she didn’t want anyone to know. She said being married could hurt her career in the industry.”

Rakesh Shetty, the legal consultant backing Abhineet, confirmed their marriage with photos from the ceremony. He also revealed that the couple lived together for years and even moved into a luxurious 5BHK apartment just six months ago. However, things took a dramatic turn after Aditi reportedly got close to her ‘Apollena’ co-star, Samarthya.

“She had just started working on ‘Apollena’, and soon, Abhineet became suspicious of her growing bond with Samarthya,” Shetty claimed. “Even the show’s producer, Karishma, was aware of the situation. It all blew up when Abhineet caught them together, leading to an intense showdown.”

But the biggest shocker? Aditi Sharma allegedly denied the marriage even happened!

“She told us it was just a ‘mock trial’ and not legally binding,” Abhineet revealed. This denial reportedly escalated tensions, involving police complaints and multiple legal battles.

As things got uglier, Abhineet’s legal team alleged that Aditi’s family demanded ₹25 lakh as part of a divorce settlement. But the situation took a physical turn when emotions ran high during a lawyer-arranged meeting.

“Aditi’s father slapped Abhineet, and in the chaos, Aditi herself got injured,” Shetty claimed.

Now, with ‘Apollena’ officially off the air, Aditi is wrapping up this chapter in her personal life too. Neither Aditi nor Samarthya have made any public statements, but fans are eagerly waiting to see if she will address the controversy.