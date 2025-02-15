Adah Sharma says she likes ‘sanskaari guys’

Actress Adah Sharma on Valentine’s Day has talked about what she finds most attractive qualities in a man and revealed that she is not into “bad boys”.

Talking about what she looks for in her perfect man, Adah said: “I think the most attractive quality in a man is if he can keep his phone away and be present in the moment. I’m not into bad boys , just like I’m not into food gone bad.”

Advertisement

Adah added: “I like good sanskaari guys. If he laughs at my jokes, he will be happier in the relationship ! larger volume of grey matter in the prefrontal cortex of his brain is more important for me in a guy than the size of his muscles.”

Advertisement

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, on Thursday Adah shared a parody version of the song “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein” from the 1996 film “Raja Hindustani”.

Giving her own hilarious spin, she changed the lyrics and sang about blocking, staying away from her heart and the hook line to “Aaye ho meri zindagi mein tum shaitaan banke”.

For the caption, she wrote: “Shaitaano ko bhejo..Pyar Spread karo!Happy valentines day

The most Romantic ProperGanda song of the century part 2 #ProperGandaWithAdah #adahsharma Written by @snehha__555 with love “

Adah will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s “Tumko Meri Kasam” with Anupam Kher and Ishwak Singh.

The upcoming movie ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’, directed by Vikram Bhatt, is set to release in theatres on March 21.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol. Tumko Meri Kasam is an intense drama loosely inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.

Vikram has earlier directed a slew of films including the superhit massy entertainer ‘Ghulam’, ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’, and ‘Kasur’.

She will also be seen in the season 2 of “Reeta Sanyal”. Adah will be doing an international project as well where she plays a superhero.