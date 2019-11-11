After giving back-to-back hit films, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set for her next film in which she will portray the role of legendary Tamil actress and politician, Jayalalithaa.

Titled as Thalaivi, the film will be released in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The shooting of the film has started on Sunday. The makers of the film have taken to social media to announce the commencing of the shoot of the film.

On Sunday, Filmmaker and producer Shaailesh R Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share two pictures of Thalaivi’s clapboard, announcing the beginning of their journey. He posted one picture of clapboard. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Commencing on a beautiful journey of #Thalaivi #lights #camera #action (sic).”

He posted the second picture of himself holding the Thalaivi’s clapboard. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Here we go.. #Thalaivi (sic).”

Meanwhile, Queen actress Kangana Ranaut also took to her official Instagram handle to repost Shaailesh’s picture of Thalaivi’s clapboard.

From learning Tamil to taking on dance lessons and even opting for top-notch prosthetics, Kangana has been working hard for her role.

The film is reportedly in troubled waters as Jayalalithaa’s niece has approached Madras High Court seeking a stay on the film. Deepa has stated in her affidavit that AL Vijay, the director of the Thalaivi, has not taken her consent for the film.

The film is slated for release in 2020.