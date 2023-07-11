Actress Amruta Subhash’s sex scenes were planned keeping in mind her periods, thanks to Anurag Kashyap

Directors and actors have a unique relationship and it varies from person to person. Talking about director Anurag Kashyap, actor Amruta Subhash had a lot to say about how gender-sensitive he is which helps women actors to deal with any given situation better.

While working with Anurag Kashyap in web series Sacred Games, she told Netflix India that his team enquired about her period dates so that it did not cause any inconvenience to her. Amruta was doing her first ever sex scene for the show Sacred Games 2. Kashyap had directed his team to ask the actress about dates of her periods so that the intimate scenes were not planned around that time. He also asked her if she was comfortable doing it when she was having her periods.

Amruta Subhash further shared, “It’s not a question about being male or female. He is very good.”

Stressing on the fact that sensitivity of a person was not defined by the gender, she described him as a very “sensitive person”.

Amrita Subhash played the role of a RAW agent in the second season of Sacred Games. There were a lot of scenes revolving around Nawazuddin Siddiqui and her.

Now, Amrita has again come together with her co-star Tillotama Shome from ‘Sacred Games’ for Konkona Sen Sharma’s ‘The Mirror’ which is a part of Lust Stories 2 anthology. Amrita has again come together with her co-star Tillotama Shome from ‘Sacred Games’ for Konkona Sen Sharma’s ‘The Mirror’. A lot of appreciation is coming her way for her performance in Lust Stories 2 garnering the maximum critical acclaim.

In a long thank you note to Konkona, she wrote, “You introduced me to some amazing people with so much affection in parties, sometimes there comes a time when you are alone and lost, those times, you have appeared from nowhere and asked me, ‘Amruta, are you okay? You want something… come let’s dance!’ The dance has begun Koko…yes…let’s dance!”

Amruta has also worked in Pooja Bhatt’s web series ‘Bombay Begums’. A graduate from NSD, she has also worked in Hindi and Marathi films.