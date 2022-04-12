‘Action by heroines is rarity’ says Kangana on her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’

On Tuesday, the teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ was unveiled. The Bollywood actress can be seen in her action avatar, combating enemies and beating them, playing the role of an intense spy.

“Our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense.” Says Kangana.



For her role of ‘Agent Agni’, the spy, the actress has learned a number of martial art forms and combat techniques, including hand-to-hand combat with panache and elan. The action movie also stars big names such as Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee along with a power-packed ensemble cast.



“Along with the success of ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, I also enjoyed the love and admiration that came my way for the way I pulled off the action scenes in that film. In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense. When ‘Dhaakad’ came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine.” Kangana said.



“I’m all for daredevilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There’s nothing that does it like a good commercial film.”



The antagonist is played by Arjun Rampal. His villainous turn is unlike any other and he has taken a great effort to ensure that his looks are on point.

To make action sequences look authentic Arjun Rampal has trained hard for months. That’s not all, the duels between Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal have been specially designed to amp up the adrenaline of the viewers. Their clash is something to be savoured on the big screen.

Rampal is aptly supported by Divya Dutta who has an essential role as the antagonist. Dutta will be seen in an avatar that will unveil an untapped side to her acting ability.



The film has some picturesque locations, it is shot across Budapest, Mumbai and Bhopal. Award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata has shot the slick entertainer and the action choreography has been designed by an out-an-out international crew.



“This is the film that, we hope, sets new standards in how women-led actioners are designed in Bollywood. In every sense of the term, we wanted a slick and engaging action thriller and we went all out to just make that with full gusto and all heart.” Said Producer Deepak Mukut

“The film has a sensitive subject at its core and I laud at how it’s been rendered on screen. It’s entertaining and a rollercoaster ride that I relished making.”



Director Razneesh Razy Ghai believes, “While constructing this character, we were clear that Agent Agni had to be one of a kind. We’ve seen no one as fiesty and bold as her. It was reassuring to have someone like Kangana Ranaut with us who not just worked on the looks of her character, but went all out to get in perfect form for ‘Dhaakad’.



“She trained hard. She also got into the mindspace of the character wonderfully. When we saw her pulling off every single action piece with ease, we were all reenergized.”



Sohel Maklai sums up, saying, “I feel India is ready to deliver wholesome stories which are mounted on an international scale. That was the aspiration for this film and this character at the outset. We are so happy that Kangana has taken us to the heights we had envisioned for this project.”

‘Dhaakad’ is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai., ‘Dhaakad’ is all set to release on May 20.