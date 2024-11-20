Abhishek to Amitabh: Whose shoes are those?

Actor Abhishek Bachchan will bring humour to the hot seat during his appearance on his father Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.”

The father-son duo, known for their warm camaraderie, left the audience in splits as Abhishek playfully reveals Amitabh’s tendency to “borrow” items from his wardrobe. From shoes to hoodies and even socks, it seems the megastar has been quietly raiding his son’s closet. The makers shared a new promo where the ‘Dasvi ‘actor reveals Big B wears his shoes, hoodies, t-shirts, and even socks.

In the promo video, Abhishek could be heard saying, “My grandfather used to say that the day your son fits into your shoes, he stops being just your son and becomes your friend. I joked that I’m lucky because I wear all his shoes. Now, I want to ask you one question: if your father starts wearing your shoes, hoodies, jeans, socks, t-shirts—everything—what does that make him to me? You tell me.

He added, “By the way, you’re wearing very nice shoes—whose are they?.” Big B’s reaction to this heartfelt revelation is simply too adorable to miss.

Sharing this exciting promo on Instagram, Sony TV wrote, “They are truly like father, like son! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

In another promo, the ‘Guru’ actor left Amitabh surprised as he said that he doesn’t eat Bhujiya but drinks it.

Abhishek revealed a clever childhood hack from his boarding school days. The actor shared that snacks were a rare luxury in the hostel and had to be guarded against hungry hostelmates. To keep his Bhujiya safe, young Abhishek came up with a creative trick—he would pour the snack into a glass and pretend to drink water, all while secretly enjoying his treat.

The Junior Bachchan stated, “Let me tell you, I don’t eat Bhujiya, I drink Bhujiya. This is because when I was in boarding school, we didn’t have any bowls or spoons. We used to get a glass which we used to drink water in. We used to keep our toothbrushes in that. So, when I used to get Bhujiya from home, I used to fill it in, and drink it like this.”

On this Friday, Abhishek will appear on the popular game show to promote his film “I Want To Talk,” directed by the National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar.