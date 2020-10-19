For megastar Amitabh Bachchan, work is worship, which has inspired his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Big B took to Twitter to pen an inspirational post about work.

“Work is worship… festivities be celebrated… but each day the intent of work keeps on… work is the master… work is the deliverance… idleness is the wall… jump over it and achieve… face each resistance and show it the intent of your work,” Big B wrote.

Abhishek shared the post on Twitter and wrote, “This!!!!! #inspiration.”

Abhishek was last seen in “Breathe: Into The Shadows”, which released on Amazon Prime Video in July. His forthcoming film projects “The Big Bull” and “Ludo” are slated to release on OTT platforms.

Earlier in an interview, Abhishek shared that he does not like to take work home.

“I think, as actors, you tend to slowly disconnect as the shoot finishes. Partly because you don’t get the time — you move on to the next project. Also because, at least for me, I try not to take my work home. Certain remnants stay on, but not much,” Abhishek told IANS when asked if he detaches himself from a project once it is out.

Asked how the characters he essayed helped him evolve as an actor, Abhishek said: “You learn from each character you portray. From my first film onwards, there’s always been something or the other I’ve learnt or imbibed from each role. It’s most enjoyable. Many a times when confronted with a particular situation in life, I do think ‘how would have a certain character responded or reacted?’.”