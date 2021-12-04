Follow Us:
Abhimanyu Dassani thanks audience for the phenomenal response for Meenakshi Sundareshwar

SNS | New Delhi | December 4, 2021 6:09 pm

(Image Source: Twitter/@Abhimannyu_D)

Abhimanyu Dassani’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been trending on Netflix for over four weeks post its release, which promoted the lead actor to break into a happy dance.

Overwhelmed by the astounding response to the film, Abhimanyu Dassani expressed his pleasure by posting a picture with his co-star Sanya Malhotra saying, “Sometimes you should press pause and be grateful.. but not right now #MeenakshiSundareshwar 4 weeks and still trending. Can’t dance when we read your comments DMS stories and love showered from all over the world. Yea we do read them”.

After making an action-packed debut with his unconventional first film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, Abhimanyu Dassani impressed everyone with his simple, sweet, and innocent avatar in ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’.

The versatile actor has raised the expectations of the audience for his upcoming films that unfold completely varied characters. While ‘Nikamma’ is a complete masala action entertainer, ‘Aankh Micholi’ is a clean family comedy.

