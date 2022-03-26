Abhimanyu Dassani plays a mute for the first time, depicts a story inspired by real life

Trying on diverse, unconventional, and experimental roles for his projects, Abhimanyu Dassani is unfolding the varied facets of his versatility with every character. In his recent project for a TVC, Abhimanyu Dassani took on the challenge to play a mute person for the first time, bringing to screen a real-life story of a middle-class son in a heartwarming video.

In his latest collaboration for a TVC, Abhimanyu Dassani plays a mute person surprising his mother with a job, making her proud to overcome his disability. Based on a true story the inspirational story also stars Zarina Wahab as his mother.

Abhimanyu Dassani shares his experience saying, “TVCs these days harp upon the varied reflections of the society offering a heartwarming insight into the different sections of the community. I was particularly impressed by the stirring story of a disabled person driven by ambition, with an emotional crux to make his mother proud, establishing a connect with the audience.”

After playing an unconventional character of a man with congenital insensitivity to pain in his debut film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, which won him international accolades and paved a path for him as a promising actor, Abhimanyu Dassani impressed the audience with his simple, heartening portrayal as Sundar in Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Currently gearing for two interesting projects with ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Aankh Micholi’, Abhimanyu is all set to explore two different genres bringing to screen diverse characters in his upcoming films, slated to release this year.