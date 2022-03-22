Abhimanyu Dassani expresses gratitude marking three years of his debut ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’

Celebrating three years of his debut film, Abhimanyu Dassani took to his social media to share a throwback image from the movie expressing his gratitude.

Over the years, Abhimanyu Dassani’s famous dialogue, ‘Pani peete rehna chahiye’ has emerged as an internet sensation engaging comments and reactions from several celebrities. On the third anniversary of the film, the actor shared a picture saying, “3 years of MardKoDardNahiHota ❤️🧿🍿

#ForeverGrateful

#PaaniTohPeeteRehnaChahiye”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhimanyu (@abhimanyud)

Entering the entertainment world with an unconventional and daring film hailing from an unusual and interesting genre, Abhimanyu Dassani impressed the audience and critics not just in India but also the world with his impressive performance.

Bringing to screen the story of a patient suffering congenital insensitivity to pain, Abhimanyu Dassani traced the journey of Surya with utmost dedication offering an entertaining treat. His remarkable performance won him national and international awards like Best New Young Actor at International Film Festival and Awards Macao, Filmfare and IFFA awards for Best Debut and Most Promising Actor respectively, while his debut film also premiered at the tail-end of the Midnight Madness section of the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival and won the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness and bagged the Grolsch Viewers’ Choice Award.

After playing the unconventional action hero in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Abhimanyu played a very simple, innocent, guy-next-door, character in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, his digital debut on Netflix, emerging as the romantic hero.

With a remarkably striking difference in the two characters, Abhimanyu managed to break the mould and perception of his personality in audience’s mind.

With an interesting line up of projects, after unfolding two varied avatars in Mard Ko Dard Nahi and Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Abhimanyu will be seen in a string of diverse characters in his upcoming films Nikamma and Aankh Micholi as well.