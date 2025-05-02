Abhijeet Sawant returns to his roots with new Marathi track ‘Chal Turu Turu’

Remember Abhijeet Sawant? The man who sang his way into the nation’s heart as the very first winner of ‘Indian Idol’ back in 2004? Well, two decades later, he’s still hitting the right notes — this time in Marathi!

The singer is making a heartfelt comeback to his cultural roots with a brand-new Marathi single titled ‘Chal Turu Turu’.

It’s not just another song release — for Abhijeet, it’s a personal tribute to the Marathi heritage he grew up with.

Speaking about the track, Abhijeet shared, “Marathi music has always had a special place in my heart. With Chal Turu Turu, I wanted to honour that legacy while giving it a fresh spin for today’s listeners.”

The song is a modern-day revamp of a Marathi classic that’s long been a favorite in the state’s musical landscape. Abhijeet says the decision to recreate it wasn’t even a question — he was instantly on board. “This track has been a part of my childhood. When Prasad and Ganesh approached me with the idea of recreating it, I didn’t think twice. They’ve done an amazing job bringing a new-age vibe while keeping the soul of the song untouched,” he added.

And there’s another layer to all this — 2024 marks 20 years since Abhijeet first stepped into the limelight with ‘Indian Idol’. That’s two decades of musical highs, fan love, creative evolution, and now, reflection.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years,” he said, clearly emotional. “The journey has been full of ups and downs, but incredibly rewarding. And as a proud Maharashtrian, I always had this inner urge to give back to Marathi music.”

His breakthrough in Marathi music actually came in 2013 with the hit ‘Sar Sukhachi Shravani’, which turned out to be a turning point in his regional music career. Now, ‘Chal Turu Turu’ feels like the next natural step — or perhaps, a homecoming.

That excitement, however, is mixed with a bit of nervous anticipation. “I’m honestly both excited and a little anxious,” he admitted. “After being on Bigg Boss Marathi and receiving such warmth from the audience, I really hope they welcome this musical side of me too.”

The track itself, he reveals, is all about ‘celebration’ — of love, life, and everyday joys. It’s got that upbeat, feel-good energy we could all use a little more of. And of course, it carries Abhijeet’s trademark vocal flair, something fans old and new will instantly recognize.

Interestingly, his stint on ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ was more than just a reality show detour. It became a catalyst for his artistic rediscovery. “Bigg Boss gave me a chance to reconnect with the Marathi audience on a personal level,” he explained. “It reignited a spark in me to dive deeper into Marathi music — not just as a singer, but as someone emotionally invested in the culture.”

So what’s next for the artist who’s now balancing both Hindi and Marathi music scenes?

Abhijeet Sawant hints at some upcoming collaborations with indie and film composers, and an openness to working with younger musicians. “I want to keep evolving. That means experimenting, collaborating, and learning — while staying true to who I am.”