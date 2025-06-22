‘Abhi na jao chhod kar’: Devendra Fadnavis sings iconic song with Asha Bhosle

Abhi na jao chhod kar: The Maharashtra government marked World Music Day in a special way this year by hosting the ‘Maharashtra Radio Festival 2025’ and introducing the ‘Maharashtra Asha Radio Gaurav Awards 2025’.

The event, organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, turned out to be a heartfelt tribute to the timeless charm of radio.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis graced the occasion and reflected on the deep connection between radio and cultural expression. In his speech, he beautifully captured the magic of sound.

“It’s easy to express through visuals because people can see it. But radio is special. It conveys everything without any visuals,” he said.

CM Devendra Fadnavis at the ‘Maharashtra Radio Mahotsav’ and ‘Asha Radio Awards 2025’ on occassion of World Music day. Minister Adv Ashish Shelar, Veteran Singer Maharashtra Bushan Asha Bhosle and other dignitaries were present.

Fadnavis added that even in today’s era of advanced 3D and 4D experiences, radio, with its simple one-dimensional audio format, continues to hold a powerful place in shaping our cultural identity.

The highlight of the event was an unexpected musical moment. Sharing the stage with the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, CM Fadnavis surprised the audience by singing a few lines of her evergreen song ‘‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’’.

The gesture received warm applause and added a personal, memorable touch to the celebration.

Asha Bhosle is not an unfamiliar name in the domain of Indian music. In the event, she expressed her happiness about the launch of the ‘Maharashtra Asha Radio Gaurav Awards’.

Speaking at the event, she said, “Today is a special day for music. The award in my name will now honour those who excel in the field of radio.”

The entire event was hosted at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Nariman Point, Mumbai, on Saturday. It brought together radio professionals, artists, and music lovers from across the state.