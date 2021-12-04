Aayush Sharma’s Antim receives great response from audience

Actor Aayush Sharma has recently performed the character of Rahuliya in the recently released ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

Soon after the release, Aayush Sharma visited two of the most iconic single screens in Mumbai- Gaiety and Maratha Mandir, which created an uproar of fan frenzy as the audience poured their love for the actor. Resonating with the screen name of the actor, masses couldn’t stop cheering for ‘Rahuliya’.

Talking about the audience reception, Mahesh Manjrekar said, “I have been very impressed with the hard work and dedication of Aayush since the day we started shooting. After we finished the film I was confident of his performance and time and again I said that this boy will become the future of Bollywood. Now that the film has been released, I’m extremely glad that the audience also sees what I saw in him. Aayush deserves all the love and appreciation he’s getting and in fact more. I’m proud of him and wish him all the love and luck.”

The actor has also undergone a physical transformation for the film. In addition to his ripped body and toned muscles, Aayush Sharma has been gaining an appreciation for his perfect expressions and accurate body language as the menacing gangster.