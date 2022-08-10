Aayush Sharma unleashes his street-style madness in ‘Chumma Chumma’

After winning hearts with his rustic and street style charm chartbuster Bhai Ka Birthday, Aayush Sharma gets on his tapori groove yet again for Chumma Chumma.

Presenting interesting facets of his versatility, Aayush Sharma never fails to unravel new aspects of his skills. From romance to dance, Aayush is impressing the audience with his varied projects.

Recently charming the audience with his intense, romantic avatar in Pehli Pehli Baarish, Aayush now turns his fun mode on with Chumma Chumma.

Flaunting his dance moves in the vibrant and dynamic song, Aayush Sharma owns the dance floor with his electrifying moves, matching steps with dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan.

Talking about the song, Aayush said, “The song is quite interesting mainly cause it’s the kind of genre I love grooving to. Even though I personally enjoy massy dance tracks, I was apprehensive if I will be able to do this, but Vishnu sir was so encouraging. I always admired these massy dance tracks and finally being a part of it was exciting. With Shakti I was quite intimidated by by her whose caliber of dancing is so difficult to match but both Vishnu Sir and Shakti were very helpful and patient with me throughout the shoot. I was always keen on working with Vinod Sir and Chumma Chumma was a perfect opportunity to collaborate together for. The video has shaped up very well, Vishnu Sir has made the song so colourful and vibrant. Super excited to see the audience reactions now.”

From the guy-next-door loverboy in LoveYatri to the dreaded gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush scaled an impressive graph of growth, with physical transformation as well as unfolding his versatility in drastically diametric characters. Earning the appreciation of critics as well as the audience, Aayush emerged as the dedicated and hardworking actor, not only challenging his skills but also acing it.

Currently gearing up for his unannounced projects, Aayush Sharma has got the audience excited to witness yet another experimental avatar of the actor.