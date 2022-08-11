Follow Us:
Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ hailed as a better version of the ‘Forest Grump’

Fans are showing endless praise for the movie hailing it as the best ever movie of lead actor Aamir Khan. The movie is getting a great response and has created a buzz on Twitter. 

SNS | New Delhi | August 11, 2022 3:39 pm

Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Forest Grump, Kareena Kapoor, bollywood, entertainment news

(Instagram/@_aamirkhan)

With the release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha ‘ in theaters on Thursday people couldn’t stop showing endless praise for the movie hailing it as the best ever movie of lead actor Aamir Khan.  The movie is getting a great response and has created a buzz on Twitter.  Bollywood personalities and fans alike are outpouring their love for the film and the star cast. Aamir Khan especially is being congratulated for a great performance.

The theaters are houseful and the fans are tweeting for extra tickets.

Although the movie is performing well on the box office, ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ thread is also trending simultaneously on Twitter.

