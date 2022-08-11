Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ hailed as a better version of the ‘Forest Grump’

With the release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha ‘ in theaters on Thursday people couldn’t stop showing endless praise for the movie hailing it as the best ever movie of lead actor Aamir Khan. The movie is getting a great response and has created a buzz on Twitter. Bollywood personalities and fans alike are outpouring their love for the film and the star cast. Aamir Khan especially is being congratulated for a great performance.

#LaalSinghChaddhaReview:

BNF Rating: #AamirKhan’s SUPERB comeback.

Very strong screenplay with full of emotions. Amir Khan’s acting is outstanding. Most important part of #LSC is Amir’s transformation as a LSC. A must watch film.#RakshaBandhanReview pic.twitter.com/EpzXhQxWfO — Bollywood News Fast (@bollywood_fast) August 11, 2022

The theaters are houseful and the fans are tweeting for extra tickets.

#LaalSinghChaddhaReview housefull hai tickets nahi mil rahi.

My friends unable to get tickets as it’s house full in Delhi. Kisi ke pass extra ticket ho toh batana…he is ready to pay 3 times the price. #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/mL22ryYGe2 — Ashrut Jainn (@AshrutJain) August 11, 2022

Although the movie is performing well on the box office, ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ thread is also trending simultaneously on Twitter.