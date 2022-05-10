Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira was TROLLED For Bikini Pic

People living in 21 century do not understand that if parents are ok with their kids wearing whatever they like then they don’t have any right to criticise anyone, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated her 25th birthday with her parents, step-brother Azad Rao Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhar. The star kid is always being in the highlight but this time she has been criticised by many people for her clothes.

A picture from Ira’s cake-cutting ceremony with her parents is going big-time viral. The viral picture shows Ira’s parents celebrating her birthday after a pool session. In the picture birthday girl, Ira is seen in a two-piece bikini set as she blows out the candles, her father Aamir and brother Azad are seen shirtless, clapping for her.

However, the picture didn’t go well with many social media users, who called out Ira for being inappropriately dressed in front of her parents. Soon as the picture emerged on social media, a section of netizens trolled Ira for wearing a two-piece swimsuit in front of her father.

Ira Khan had made her directorial debut with a play named Medea featuring actress Hazel Keech. The star kid has no plans of acting in films. Meanwhile, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and is slated to hit theatres on August 11, 2022.