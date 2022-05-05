Aamir Khan will promote his upcoming ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Via Podcast.

Aamir Khan has launched his first-ever podcast for his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. He will be returning to the big screen after almost a gap of 4 years. Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and features a strong ensemble cast led by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Through this podcast, the actor has narrated the making of the film and many other intriguing stories related to it.

The perfectionist will promote his film with a unique promotional campaign. For the first time in his career, Aamir Khan will create his podcast to promote Lal Singh Chaddha. The perfectionist will promote his film with a unique promotional campaign.

Laal Singh Chaddha ki Kahaniyan – a very special podcast narrated by Aamir Khan that takes you into the world of the making of our film! We kickstart with our music! Streaming now on @JioSaavn , @TSeries YouTube and @RedFMIndia https://t.co/xAVHRUSF59#LaalSinghKaPodcast pic.twitter.com/xp3coe9hca — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 5, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha album has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the first song Kahani has Mohan Kannan’s vocals, beautifully encapsulating the movie. This is the remake of Tom Hanks’ critically acclaimed film, Forrest Gump.

It also marks the Bollywood debut of South star Naga Chaitanya. The film had been in the making for fourteen years. It was delayed multiple times due to various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic.