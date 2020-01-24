After meeting the Kapil’s devils in their first look of ’83, actor Pankaj Tripathi’s character poster as PR Man Singh was unveiled.

Pankaj Tripathi took to his official Instagram handle to share his new look.

“Last but not the least PR Man Singh – This is 83,” he wrote alongside the poster.

A former cricket player and administrator, PR Man Singh, was the manager of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup and also managed the Indian team which reached the semi-finals at the 1987 Cricket World Cup.

Earlier, the makers of ’83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of Bollywood, ’83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

The movie is based on the victory of the Indian cricket team in the Cricket World Cup 1983 lead by the all-rounder Kapil Dev.

There has been immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the magnificent event recreated on the silver screen.

The film already garnered immense appreciation when the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev came out in the iconic ‘Natraj Pose’.

Recently the makers also shared the logo from the movie.

The film ’83 is all slated to hit the screens on 10th April 2020.