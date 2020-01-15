Popular for his Marathi films, Chirag Patil, who is part of Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83, unveiled his character poster as cricketer Sandeep Patil.

Chirag took to his official Instagram handle to share the character poster in which he is seen taking a shot.

He captioned it, “s a boy I idolized him; now I aspire to be a man like him. How fortunate must I be to portray my superhero on screen. The man who took India to the finals Presenting Mumbai ka Sandstorm, Sandeep Patil! #ThisIs83.”

A hard-hitting middle-order batsman and an occasional medium-pace bowler, Sandeep Patil, was also former Kenya national team coach, who guided the minnows to the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup.

’83 will trace the Indian Cricket team’s journey to win their first World Cup in 1983, under the captaincy of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi Dev.

The makers of ’83 have been unveiling character posters of the film’s cast on social media every day.

As of now, character posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as K Srikkanth, and Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma are out.

Jointly produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, ’83 is slated to release on 10 April 2020.