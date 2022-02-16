These are 7 widely popular Indian reality shows copied from the west

When the soap opera scene on Indian TV was marching towards boredom, reality TV hit our screens and brought a revolution. Indian audiences loved and lapped it too! However, within no time it was out that the much-enjoyed reality shows were not original concepts but a rip-off from the west. This, however, couldn’t deter the audience, who showered their unconditional love for these shows and made them a super hit.

Let’s take a look at shows that are ripped off of the popular foreign shows and were made accordingly for Indian viewers.

1. Kaun Banega Crorepati

Hosted by Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is based on the UK game show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ The Indian version of the American show is extremely popular and has been airing since 2000. The show is the inspiration behind the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire.

2. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Dance-based reality show; Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is the Indian version of BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. It is one of the most coveted reality shows where celebrities are paired up with choreographers and competed against each other.

3. Bigg Boss

One of the most-watched reality shows on Indian telly due to its controversial nature, Bigg Boss finds its roots in the original Dutch show Big Brother. Indian actress, Shilpa Shetty won Big Brother in 2007 and became an international celebrity overnight. The Indian version of the show recently completed 15 seasons, which was hosted by Salman Khan.

4. India’s Got Talent

When a popular general entertainment channel decided to adapt to the global British Got Challenge, it decided to call it India’s Got Talent. The show is judged by three judges and it is very popular among the general public.

5. Kumkum Bhagya

An Indian soap opera that is inspired by Jane Austin’s novel and mini-series Sense & Sensibility. The story revolves around the life of sisters in a matriarchal setting. Even with a hopeful plot, the show, however, failed to distinguish itself from all the other saas-bahu soap operas onscreen.

6. Shark Tank India

It is India’s first startup reality show, the show successfully kickstarted a meme fest on social media. It’s based on the American reality show based on the same.

7. Indian idol

Indian Idol is a very popular television show that is the Indian version of American Idol. the singing reality show is a massive hit.