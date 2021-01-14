The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India will pay homages to nineteen personalities of cinema from India and nine personalities from across the world.
The section will feature the following movies as tributes:
Homage to International Personalities
- Chadwick Boseman
42 by Brian Helgeland
- Ivan Passer
Cutter’s Way by Ivan Passer
- Goran Paskaljevic
Dev Bhoomi by Goran Paskaljevic
- Allen Daviau
The Extra-Terrestrial by Steven Spielberg
- Max Von Sydow
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close by Stephen Daldry
- Sir Alan Parker
Midnight Express by Alan Parker
- Kirk Douglas
Paths of Glory by Stanley Kubrick
- Ennio Morricone
The Hateful Eight by Quentin Tarantino
- Olivia De Havilland
The Heiress by William Wyler
Homages to Indian personalities
- Ajit Das
Tara by Bijaya Jena
- Basu Chatterjee
Chhoti Si Baat by Basu Chatterjee
- Bhanu Athaiya
Gandhi by Richard Attenborough
- Bijay Mohanty
Chillika Teerey by Biplab Roy Choudhury
- Irrfan Khan
Paan Singh Tomar by Tigmanshu Dhulia
- Jagdeep
Brahmachari by Bhappi Sonie
- Kumkum
Basant Bahar by Raja Nawathe
- Manmohan Mahapatra
Bhija Matira Swarga by Manmohan Mahapatra
- Nimmi
Basant Bahar by Raja Nawathe
- Nishikant Kamat
Dombivali Fast by Nishikant Kamat
- Rahat Indori
Mission Kashmir by Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- Rishi Kapoor
Bobby by Raj Kapoor
- Saroj Khan
Devdas by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- P Balasubrahmanyam
Sigaram by Ananthu
- Shreeram Lagoo
Ek Din Achanak by Mrinal Sen
- Soumitra Chatterjee
Charulata, Ghare Baire, Sonar Kella by Satyajit Ray
- Sushant Singh Rajput
Kedarnath by Abhishek Kapoor
- Wajid Khan
Dabangg by Abhinav Kashyap
- Yogesh Gaur
Chhoti Si Baat by Basu Chatterjee