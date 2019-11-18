Released in 2013, Frozen captured the attention and hearts of children and adults alike. With its addictive tunes, strong female characters and animation; the movie subverted the standard trope of fairytale romances. After six years, the franchise is returning with a sequel, Frozen 2. Releasing in the last week of November, the movie promises magical ice, magical fire, and giant rock monsters.

Here are 5 reasons why you should watch one of the most loved animation films of the decade:

An Ode to Sisterhood

Frozen is an endearing story of a special bond between two sisters, Anna and Elsa. Frozen saw Elsa, who is endowed with a special gift accidentally harm her sister. Fearing the power of her gift, she shuts herself from her own sibling, so that she can protect her. In return, Anna does something unbelievable, as she takes a certain step to save her sister from death itself. In the latest movie, Elsa and Anna will be seen embarking on a new adventure but this time – working together! Determined to not leave her sister behind, Anna is prepared to follow Elsa in the deepest and darkest corner of the world.

Olaf

Olaf is the warmest and best-est snowman in the history of warm and best snowmen. In the first film, there was a particular scene in which Anna was in grave danger; Olaf while keeping Anna warm was melting. As Anna asked him to move away from fire, Olaf in all earnestness quipped, “Some people are worth melting for.”

Olaf is the epitome of love and fans can’t wait to see what he gets up to in the sequel.

Say Hello to newbies in Frozen 2

The trailer of Frozen 2 brought with itself a host of new characters that audiences are eager to meet with. From Elsa and Anna’s mother Iduna, and father xx, seen in flashbacks to Lieutenant Matthias from the enchanted forest that had been cut off from the outside world, we also see a glimpse of a mystery girl with curly red hair and a blond boy being blown with leaves. Loyal fans’ of the franchise are especially excited to discover the new characters.

Why does Elsa have powers?

Frozen 2’s initial teaser treated us with a keen-eyed Elsa rushing into an ocean while harnessing her ice powers and intensely swishing around snow. A more determined Elsa is shown with strong control over her powers and using them like never before. Frozen 2 will answer some questions about Elsa’s powers among other things.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

Frozen 2 will bring Bollywood’s two sisters, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra together for the movie’s Hindi dubbed voiceover. It is known that Priyanka will be voicing Elsa while Parineeti is Anna’s voice. In a recent interview, Parineeti revealed how Anna and Elsa’s sisterhood is similar to the relationship that two share with each other.