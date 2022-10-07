5 Bollywood Singers who made a power packed debut with their euphonious voice

The Hindi music industry has gifted us some of the most melodious voices and singers over decades now. There are singers who have power packed debut and have swooned the audiences and are here to reign.

Here are 5 singers who have captivated the hearts of the listeners with their debut in Bollywood.

1. Arijit Singh

The Tum Hi Ho singer marked his debut with the popular track Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 (2009) and has been unstoppable since then.Everytime Arijit is out with a song the nation has been all praises for him, and the song has become a chartbuster. The versatile singer is one of the most loved artists in the country and continues to be one of the leading singers in B-Town currently.

2. Yohani

The Sri Lankan singer made her debut recently with her chartbuster song Manike for the Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God(2022). The song has been trending and grabbing all eyeballs, Yohani has been receiving rave reviews for it. Her original song Manike Mage Hithe was a massive hit in India and audiences went gaga over her voice. Well, we bet Yohani is here to reign B-town with her versatile voice.

3. Neeti Mohan

Neeti won us all with the popular track Ishq Wala Love from Karan Johar’s Student of The Year(2012).Over the years she has sung songs in different languages namely Kannada,Tamil, Telugu and Marathi as well. Neeti has been an absolute favourite of the audiences over the years and everytime we hear her voice we are in love with it.

4. Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor kick-started her playback career with the raging chartbuster Baby Doll ft Sunny Leone from Ragini MMS 2(2014).The gifted singer has gifted us with some of the very popular tracks post her smashing debut.

5. Shalmali Kholgade

Shalmali Kholgade who rose to fame with her massive debut in Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ishaqzaade (2012). Kholgade has sung songs for very popular films in Bollywood namely Main Tera Hero,Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and many more.