4 Female stars who aced the role of a military officer’s wife

It’s always a challenge to step into the shoes of a wife of a military officer or rescue-man onscreen owing to the vulnerability and roller coaster emotions that need to come through a performance. However, these leading ladies did an outstanding job in these roles –

Here’s taking a look at some female stars that made an impact in these roles:

1. Alia Bhatt in Raazi – A superlative performance by Alia Bhatt who in the middle of being a vulnerable wife to an army officer and a trained agent is walking the razor’s edge. The vulnerability and softness she brought to her character truly stood out as one of her best performances.

2. Saiee M Manjrekar in Major – With Major audiences witness different shades of Saiee M Manjrekar that displayed the full spectrum of her talent as a performer. The actress left a lasting impression as she journeys from a schoolgirl to a married woman in the film, with ease and grace coupled with her helplessness and frustration when faced with an unfortunate situation.

3. Kiara Advani in Shershaah – Kiara Advani proves to be a bankable performer regardless of the gravitas or length of character she’s offered, which was evident with Shershaah, where she managed to hold her own in the film.

4. Ileana D’Cruz in Rustom – A solid performance by Ileana D’Cruz whose character in Rustom was not one-dimensional. The wife’s inner moral struggle lent complexity to the character and she carried the role off convincingly.