2022-Yami Gautam’s year as an actor

While Yami Gautam has always been considered one of India’s prettiest faces with her earthy beauty and inherent grace often spoken about, she has also been a consistent performer. Though conversation around her beauty has undoubtedly won her praises, 2022 has been the year where Yami Gautam stood out as an actor, winning applauds from all sections for every role she took on.

Yami has owned the year, delivering one versatile portrayal after the next with films like ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Lost’ that recently premiered at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. An emotional thriller that represents a higher quest and a search for lost values, Lost, starring Yami was well received with the international audience and even received a standing ovation.

While she essayed a grey character as a playschool teacher who takes 16 students hostage in ‘A Thursday’, she stepped into the shoes of an IPS officer adopting Haryanvi mannerisms for ‘Dasvi’ and finally a crime reporter in ‘Lost’, all strong, author-backed roles that showcased her versatility and prowess as a performer.

3 films into the year, all of which she won massive praise for, the actress also captured our attention with the teaser of ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, an offbeat suspense thriller that has everyone excited. With a plot of a great heist taking place 40000 feet in the air, Yami Gautam is all set to impress yet again but another stellar performance that will showcase a whole new side to her talent. 2022 is truly a standout year for Yami Gautam!