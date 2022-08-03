Sneak-Peek Video The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Realm

J D Payne attests in the latest video that provides a sneak peek into the making of the highly anticipated eight-part series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

“Second age is the great unfilmed story of Tolkien’s entire legendarium, with the forging of the Rings and the last alliance. And we felt that that was the story that deserves to be told, ” adds screenwriter and showrunner Patrick Mckay.

Sharing insights on the revered character of Galadriel, actress Morfydd Clark says, “Galadriel, has been on a quest for over a thousand years scouring Middle-earth, searching for this elusive, undiscovered, very real evil. Ultimately, she knows this danger, this evil, has to be stopped.”

Adding to the commentary, Ismael Cruz Cordova who plays the part of Arrondir, the formidable Silvan Elf of Tolkien’s realm notes, “the scope of the show is massive.”

Summing up the essence of the series actor Benjamin Walker signs off with, “This is the time where the characters and species that we know and love become who we know them to be.”

The series’ stellar star cast also includes Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Charlie Vickers, Tyroe Muhafidin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson amongst others. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres September 2 exclusively on Prime Video across English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam