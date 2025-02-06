12 booked for assaulting comedian Pranit More over a joke on Veer Pahariya

On Sunday, a group of 11-12 men allegedly assaulted comedian Pranit More. More performed at Solapur Maharashtra’s 24K Kraft Brewzz. He revealed that the group claimed to be a fan of debutant actor Veer Pahariya and they took offence to his jokes on the actor. Veer Pahariya, grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, recently made his debut with ‘Sky Force.’

Taking to social media, his team claimed that a group of 11-12 men, posing as fans, brutally attacked him. The group started punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him brutally injured.

Advertisement

The post read, “The leader of this attack was Tanveer Shaikh, and his gang made it clear why they were doing this. They wanted to silence Pranit for making jokes about Bollywood debutante Veer Pahariya. One of them even threatened, ‘Agli Baar Veer Paharaiya baba pe joke maarke dikha! (Next time, try making a joke on Veer Paharaiya)’ – a clear warning that worse consequences would follow if he dared to joke about him again.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranit More (@rj_pranit)



Pranit’s team also claimed that the venue of the show, 24K Kraft Brewzz, had no security. Despite requesting access to CCTV camera footage, the management denied it. The comedian alleged that they also contacted the police but no help arrived at the scene.

After the post, Solapur police summoned Pranit More to record his statement. However, he failed to appear, an official stated on Wednesday. Following this, the police registered a case. It was based on a complaint filed by the owner of the restaurant where the comedian performed.

Also Read: When Rajkummar Rao disclosed his financial situation

Subsequently, Veer also took to his Instagram stories and condemned the attack on Pranit. He wrote, “I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear—I had no involvement in this. And I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity.” He also iterated, “I’m truly sorry this happened to you, and I will do whatever I can to ensure those responsible are held accountable. Sending you strength.”