When Rajkummar Rao disclosed his financial situation

Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has carved a name for himself in the film industry with films like ‘Newton,’ ‘Stree,’ ‘The White Tiger,’ and more. Recently, an old interview clip of the actor is going viral in which he discussed his financial situation. In his conversation with Samdish Bhatia, the actor is probed about the kind of money he was minting in the industry.

Responding to the inquisition, Rajkummar Rao iterated that he doesn’t make as much as people assume it to be. He iterated that while he was comfortable, he couldn’t make impulsive purchases demanding a huge chunk of money, something worth 5 crores. He revealed having EMI commitments and being mindful towards his acquisitions.

Rao said, “Yaar, itna paisa hai nahi jitna I am sure logon ko lagta hoga. Ke bhai, iska toh bohot paisa hai, sau crore. Nahi hai itna. Bhai, EMI chal rahi hai, ghar liya hai, uski EMI chal rahi hai achha khaasa. Toh matlab, aisa bhi nahi hai ki bilkul nahi hai, aur aisa bhi nahi hai ki bohot hai. Aisa nahi hai ki aaj mann kiya toh showroom mein jaake, ‘Kitne ki hai ye?’—Woh sir, 6 crore ki’—‘De de.’ Aisa wala nahi hai.”

When asked if the worth was 50 lakhs, Rao laughed. The actor acknowledged that 50 lakhs was possible but it still required discussion. Bhatia enquired, “Par agar 50 lakh ki hai—De de?” To this Rajkummar Rao says, “50 lakh ki hai—‘De de,’ lekin discussion hoga uspe. Le toh sakte hain, le le kya? 20 lakh ki hai toh le sakte hain.”

On the professional front, the actor’s last was ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’ Moving ahead, he has ‘Toaster’ in the pipeline. Moreover, the actor recently donned the producer’s hat and launched a banner with his wife Patralekhaa. The duo has named the banner KAMPA Films, a name derived from their mothers’ names.