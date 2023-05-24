West Bengal Class 12 results 2023 out; overall pass percentage 89.25

The overall pass percentage of the class 12 (HS) examinations held in 2023, the result of which was announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Wednesday, was 89.25 per cent.

Along with the results, the board released important details such as the WB HS topper list, district-wise breakup of the results.

Approximately 8.5 lakh students from the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams had appeared for the WB HS examinations. Candidates can visit the WBCHSE portal and enter their roll number and date of birth to check their results. The students can also check their respective results at the official website – wbresults.nic.in, indiaresult.com.

Among the successful students, a total of 52,878 students (6.66 per cent) scored 80 per cent and above marks, while 2,73,580 students (38.65 per cent) scored 60 per cent and above marks.

Interestingly, in a departure from recent trends, boys performed better than girls in the examinations this year. The pass percentage among male students was 91.86 per cent, while for female students, it was 87.26 per cent.

Furthermore, 11 districts of West Bengal registered a pass percentage of over 90 per cent. The Purba Medinipur district secured the top spot with a pass percentage of 95.75 per cent.

Subharangshu Sardar secured the first position in the examination, scoring 496 marks out of 500, which is 99.20 percent. Shushma Khan and Abu Sama stood second with 495 marks, or 99 percent. Chandrabindu Maity, Anusua Saha, Piyali Das, and Shreya Mallik obtained the third position with 494 marks, which is 98.80 percent. Three students, namely Srijita Basak, Narendranath Banerjee, and Prerona Pal, secured the fourth place with 493 marks or 98.60 percent.

In total, 87 students featured in the top ten merit list, out of which 46 were male students. Among the top candidates, 18 were from Hooghly district, 12 were from South 24 Parganas district, and 3 were from Kolkata.