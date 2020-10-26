The results for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) seat allotment is slated to release today.

Declared by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), the UPSEE entrance examination is conducted for admissions to engineering, management and pharmacy colleges across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The results, which can be accessed online at the official UPSEE website- upsee.nic.in, will be available to candidates who had registered themselves for the UPSEE 2020 counselling.

Online registrations for the counselling was held between October 19 and 22.

The seat allotment process would be completed in six rounds. Besides the first-round results which will be declared today, there will be five other rounds.

The result for the second round of seat allotment would be declared on November 5, the third round result on November 13, fourth round on November 18, fifth round on November 30 and the final or sixth round on December 5 2020.

Here is the step by step guide to check the UPSEE first round seat allotment results: